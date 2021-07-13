Bollywood Hungama

Paresh Rawal returns to Gujarati cinema after a 40-year absence

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Paresh Rawal, well-known actor in both Bollywood and Gujarati cinema, has announced his return to Gujarati cinema after a 40-year absence. A legendary actor will star in a film based on his own play, Dear Father.

Paresh Rawal returns to Gujarati cinema after a 40-year absence

The actor made the announcement on his own Twitter account and wrote, “So so excited ! Will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 yrs ! It’s based on my play “Dear Father “which was a runaway success ! Joining me on this endeavour is Ratan Jain ji ( Venus Films ) . Need your love and blessings.”

Dear Fathe' is a comic family drama about three members of one household. The play stars Chetan Dhanani and Mrinamayee Godbole, as well as Paresh Rawal himself.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Bollywood blockbuster, Hungama 2. Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi, and Pranitha Subhash feature in the comedy directed by Priyadarshan. On July 23, the film will be available digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal replaces Rishi Kapoor and resumes shoot for Sharmaji Namkeen

More Pages: Hungama 2 Box Office Collection

