2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for comedies. The trend kick-started yesterday with Bhooth Bangla, and next in line is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Produced by T-Series, the film is set to be released by Zee Studios in an interesting and unexpected development.

EXCLUSIVE: In a RARE instance, Zee Studios joins hands with T-Series; to release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Zee has come on board to distribute Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. This marks the second time after Jhund (2022) that Zee will be involved in the release of a T-Series film. It has already become a major talking point in the industry and trade circles. It also shows how new and surprising collaborations can emerge in the film business depending on the circumstances.”

The source further said, “The upcoming posters and assets of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do are expected to carry the logo of Zee Studios.” Sources also said that a teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is likely to be out within a week. The comic entertainer releases in cinemas on May 15.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The comic caper was a success, collecting Rs. 86.89 crores. Hence, expectations are immense for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do as well.

Earlier, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was scheduled for a release on March 4 on the occasion of Holi. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar along with B R Studios’ Renu Ravi Chopra, with creative production led by Juno Chopra. The film introduces audiences to the world of Prajapati Pandey, setting the stage for a quirky, vibrant narrative filled with drama, comedy, and romance.

Also Read: Dharma Productions, Sikhya Entertainment announce Udta Teer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection

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