Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is among the biggest production houses in Indian cinema. And they recently announced their next big project with Sunny Deol, which will also be produced by AR. Murugadoss. The film also stars Jyotika, who plays a pivotal role alongside him in this project.

Sunny Deol begins shoot for first film with Excel Entertainment and A. R. Murugadoss

The news that Sunny Deol is headlining the project, who is currently basking in the success of Border 2, has already gained strong buzz and excitement. A source close to the actor has now revealed that the film will see him “stepping into a completely new zone” in his first-ever collaboration with Ritesh, Farhan, and Murugadoss, marking an exciting new chapter in his career.

According to a source close to the actor, “After a roaring phase with back-to-back mass entertainers, Sunny Deol is now stepping into a completely new zone with a fresh character in his first-ever collaboration with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and A. R. Murugadoss for an untitled next. The theatrical is an Excel Entertainment production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and A. R. Murugadoss. A one-of-a-kind action thriller, the film will be helmed by Balaji Ganesh, marking an exciting new chapter in Sunny Deol’s career.”

This has created immense excitement among audiences as they will get to see Sunny Deol take on a completely new role, known for his acting brilliance and strong screen presence. On the other hand, Balaji Ganesh, a Chennai-based filmmaker and long-time co-director to A. R. Murugadoss, makes his feature directorial debut with this suspense thriller, bringing experience in story development, direction, and large-scale productions.

The theatrical is an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and A.R. Murugadoss, co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Aditya Joshi, Sunnil Jain, and Yusuf Shaikh.

Also Read: Sunny Deol fronts new Pan-India action thriller from top industry powerhouses

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