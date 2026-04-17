Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has secured a significant legal victory in a cheque dishonour case connected to the 2009 film London Dreams. After a prolonged court battle spanning 16 years, the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri delivered its judgment on April 15, 2026, bringing the matter to a close.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah wins 16-year cheque bounce case linked to London Dreams; court convicts producers

According to the lawyer representing Shah in the case, the dispute began when Shah, through his company Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, provided financial assistance to the producers of London Dreams to help complete the film. However, the repayment cheque allegedly issued in return was dishonoured by the bank when it was presented, leading to criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Sharing details of the verdict, the lawyer said, “Vipul Amrutlal Shah has finally won a 16-year-old, long-drawn cheque bouncing case against the producers of London Dreams. In 2009, Mr. Shah, through his company Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, had extended a loan to the producers to complete their film. The repayment cheque issued by the producers was dishonoured by their bank upon presentation.”

He added, “After a gruelling legal process spanning 16 years, the Learned Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri, vide its order dated April 15, 2026, held the producers, Mr. PJ Singh and Mrs. Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty and convicted them for offences punishable under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The producers have been directed to pay within 90 days, failing which they will face imprisonment of 9 months. Justice delayed but not denied.”

For readers unfamiliar with the matter, the case traces back to the period when London Dreams was nearing completion. Shah’s company had reportedly advanced funds to support the production process. When repayment was sought, the cheque issued by the producers did not clear, resulting in legal action. The matter subsequently moved through the judicial system for over a decade, involving multiple hearings before the final verdict was pronounced this month.

With the latest order, the court has convicted producers Mr. PJ Singh and Mrs. Gita Bhalla Singh under the relevant provisions dealing with cheque dishonour. They have now been instructed to clear the dues within a 90-day window. Failure to comply with the order could lead to a nine-month prison sentence.

The judgment marks the end of a lengthy legal chapter for Shah, who is one of Bollywood’s prominent filmmakers and producers. The verdict also serves as a reminder of the legal consequences attached to cheque dishonour cases under Indian law, especially in financial disputes linked to the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Sudipto Sen on Vipul Shah’s criticism to his script of The Kerala Story 2, “Vipul ji should not have said all this because…”

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