Less than a week is left for the release of the biggest Hindi film of the year, War 2, and the excitement is increasing for it with each passing day. Tomorrow, August 10, the advance booking will finally be thrown open. Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), have finalized the price slab for War 2.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “YRF has asked cinemas to go for mega blockbuster pricing for War 2. They feel it is justified since it is a highly anticipated film and one of the biggest films to release in India across languages and industries in 2025. The cinemas have also agreed with the directive as they are confident that there is going to be a heavy demand for the film due to its casting, mass appeal, extended holiday period and the popularity of the YRF Spy Universe.”

Another source told us, “Since it is the mega blockbuster slab, the ticket rates are expected to be in the same range as Pushpa 2 – The Rule.” The Allu Arjun starrer was the last film that opted for pricing higher than the blockbuster category.

Bollywood Hungama had published a similar report in January 2023 about the price strategy for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. This film was also a part of the YRF Spy Universe. At that time, YRF had asked cinemas to opt for blockbuster pricing and had specifically mentioned that the ticket prices should be the same as it was for the 3D version of Brahmastra (2022). But with War 2, the pricing is expected to be higher as it falls in the mega blockbuster category.

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The first part, War (2019), directed by Siddharth Anand, starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff, and was the biggest hit of that year. It now remains to be seen how War 2 performs at the box office and whether it manages to walk in the footsteps of its predecessor.

