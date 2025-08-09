Director Ashwin Kumar, producer Shilpaa Dhawan, Chaluve Gowda of Homebale Films and eminent distributor Anil Thadani attended the success press meet of their surprise animated blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha. Usually, film events are held in five-star hotels. But the success press conference of this devotional film was held at Mumbai’s ISKCON Temple.

Ashwin Kumar promises Mahavatar Parshuram will make for a “NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN experience”; producer Chaluve Gowda reveals Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s epic reaction to Mahavatar Narsimha: “They told Ashwin, ‘Come South and do an action film’”

Mahavatar Narsimha ends with the promise of a sequel, Mahavatar Parshuram. Ashwin Kumar was asked about it and also spending eight years making the first part.

The director said, “When you look at the technological advances that are there today, we didn’t have those facilities when we started out. Also, we were dealing with a certain budget and technology at hand. Also, technology obsoletes faster than you think. It is only by the grace of the divine that it (Mahavatar Narsimha) has been pulled off to such an extent. But from the next time around, janta jandardhan ko expectation hai. Hence, we also need to up our game and up our technology. Fortunately, we have wonderful producers and distributors. Also, we have the tech and the artists. So, we need to pan it out faster. Hence, we are looking at arriving (with Mahavatar Parshuram) in two years.”

Ashwin Kumar further said, “It’ll make for a never-seen-before experience and on a scale that’s never been experienced before. That is my promise to you!”

Chaluve Gowda, meanwhile, shared about the epic reaction given by superstar Prabhas and blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel of Salaar and KGF fame, “Anil sir saw the film with Prabhas sir and Prashanth Neel. After the screening, they called Ashwin and told him, ‘You come down South and do an action movie’ (laughs)!”

Interestingly, even before the release of Mahavatar Narsimha, the makers announced that they’ll be making several films under the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. After Mahavatar Parshuram, Mahavatar Raghunandan will be released in 2029, followed by Mahavatar Dwarkadhish in 2031, Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033, Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 in 2035 and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.

