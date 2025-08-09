The biggest film of the year, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is all set to release on Thursday, August 14 and the excitement for it is tremendous. The producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), completed the censor process in time and in this article, we’ll focus on the cuts given to the spy action entertainer by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: CBFC removes 9 seconds of ‘SENSUAL visuals’ in War 2; deletes 2-second ‘suggestive’ shot

The CBFC has not requested any deletions or changes to the action sequences. However, in certain other scenes, they have asked for modifications, including both audio and visual cuts. To begin with, the makers were asked to mute ‘inappropriate references’ in the audio as well as visuals. The changes were made in as many as six places in the film. An ‘obscene’ dialogue was replaced by an approved sentence. Just a minute after this dialogue, an ‘obscene’ gesture made by a character, lasting two seconds, was asked to be deleted.

That’s not all. The CBFC asked the makers to reduce sensual images by 50%. In terms of duration, that amounts to 9 seconds. These sensual visuals are assumed to be those of Kiara Advani’s bikini scene in the song ‘Aavan Jaavan’. Kiara’s never-before-seen hot avatar has got a roaring response ever since it was shown for just a few seconds in the teaser and the trailer of War 2. The song ‘Aavan Jaavan’ showed more glimpses of it. It broke the internet and now it remains to be seen how fans of Kiara would react after knowing that the CBFC has played spoilsport by censoring 9 seconds of it.

Once these changes were made, War 2 was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 179.49 minutes. In other words, War 2 is 2 hours, 59 minutes and 49 seconds long.

Interestingly, War 2 makers approached the CBFC yet again on August 8. As per sources, they voluntarily cut down the film’s length to make it crisper and more effective. The revised run time of the film is now 171.44 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 51 minutes and 44 seconds.

Another industry source pointed out to Bollywood Hungama that it was the Revising Committee (RC) that cleared War 2 instead of the Examining Committee (EC). The source said, “It is possible that the EC must have asked for many changes, which must have prompted War 2 makers to approach the RC.”

The source added, “The Presiding Officer of the RC was Padma Shri Ramesh Patange. He is known to clear those films for which the EC has had reservations. Last year, he had cleared the controversial film Hamare Baraah and also Vedaa. The latter also had faced issues with the EC after which the RC cleared the film, albeit with changes.”

Another biggie in recent times to be cleared by the RC was the Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films opts for MEGA blockbuster pricing for War 2; ticket rates expected to be at par with Pushpa 2

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.