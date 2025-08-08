The Rajinikanth led Coolie is turning out to be a box office hurricane as the film has surpassed all expectations in the advance booking. With 6 days to go for release, Coolie has sold tickets worth Rs. 27 crores in the international markets, making it the best advance of all time for an Indian film outside of Baahubali 2. Leading from the front is the US, followed by Malaysia, the UAE, and Australia/New Zealand.

Coolie tornado strikes War 2 internationally; Rajinikanth starrer grosses Rs. 27 crores compared to Rs. 4.5 crore for War 2

The film is looking to score history at the box office with an unimaginable opening day at the overseas market. The first day could be as high as Rs. 80 crores on Thursday, which speaks volumes about the hype commanded by Coolie among the cinema-going audience. While the total overseas advance of Coolie stands at Rs. 27 crores, War 2 has a sub-par response with advances of Rs. 4.50 crores. The Telugu version of War 2 has contributed 50 percent to the total advances so far.

The film is trailing behind Coolie internationally, and the hope for revival in this will be the business in India, especially driven by NTR Jr. in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi markets. At the moment, it looks like a clean sweep for Coolie to emerge as the first pick at the worldwide box office, until and unless War 2 makes up for the overseas gap with performance in India. Right now, it's safe to conclude that the hype for War 2 is hit by a tornado in the form of Coolie.

