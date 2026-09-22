EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi keeps his promise; donates his ENTIRE Ramayana remuneration towards treatment of 50 children battling cancer to mark his 50th birthday

Vivek Oberoi has marked his 50th year with a gesture aimed at making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer. On the occasion of Cancer Rose Day, the actor fulfilled a promise he had made last year by taking responsibility for the treatment of 50 children battling the disease.

EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi keeps his promise; donates his ENTIRE Ramayana remuneration towards treatment of 50 children battling cancer to mark his 50th birthday

The gesture is particularly significant as Vivek had revealed in October 2025 that he had decided not to take home his remuneration from Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Instead, the actor had pledged to use the entire amount towards supporting children undergoing cancer treatment.

Speaking to Hindustan Times at the time, Vivek had said, “I told Namit (Malhotra, producer) that I don’t want a penny for this. I want to donate it to a cause I believe in – kids with cancer.”

He had further explained why he wanted to be a part of Ramayana and support producer Namit Malhotra’s vision, saying, “I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing, and I think this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang.”

Nearly a year later, Vivek has now followed through on that commitment. Coinciding with Cancer Rose Day and his milestone 50th year, the actor has taken responsibility for the treatment of 50 children battling cancer, effectively turning the remuneration from one of his biggest upcoming films into assistance for young patients and their families.

Vivek Oberoi has been associated with initiatives supporting cancer patients for several years. Hence, his decision to dedicate his Ramayana earnings to the cause was an extension of his long-standing involvement with cancer-related charitable efforts.

With the latest initiative, the actor has ensured that the promise he publicly made in 2025 has translated into action – with his 50th year becoming an occasion to extend support to 50 children in their fight against cancer.

Also Read: Ravie Dubey defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama casting amid Ramayana debate; says, “Ranbir is simply the best we have, he is a superstar of epic proportions”

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