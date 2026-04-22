EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt reveals why Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past was renamed as Haunted – Echoes Of The Past: “You can’t make a ghost film without believing in superstition”

Vikram Bhatt struck gold with Haunted 3D (2011). It’s a film that kick-started the 3D trend in Bollywood and became a sleeper hit at the box office. Hence, there are high expectations for the next film in this franchise, which is set to release on June 12. Interestingly, the film was earlier titled Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past. As per the motion poster that dropped yesterday to announce the release date, the film was renamed to Haunted – Echoes Of The Past. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to director Vikram Bhatt about this aspect. This was probably the director’s first interaction with the media after he faced a major personal turmoil in his life.

EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt reveals why Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past was renamed as Haunted – Echoes Of The Past: “You can’t make a ghost film without believing in superstition”

Vikram Bhatt told Bollywood Hungama, “The Haunted films are not just about ghosts. At its heart, it’s a poignant love story. Meanwhile, the film was getting delayed for some reason or another and also, I had to face incarceration. A very close friend of mine said that this is probably happening due to the word ‘Ghost’ in the title. He told me, ‘Title mein se Ghost ko hata do’. I told him, ‘Theek hai. Hata dete hai (smiles)’. That’s how we came up with Echoes Of The Past.”

He further remarked, “I never believed in such things until now. Also, you can’t make a ghost film without believing in superstition (laughs).”

The use of AI in the motion poster was criticized by a section of the audience. Vikram Bhatt clarified, “This is how motion posters are designed. But I can assure you that there’s absolutely no AI in the film at all.”

Lastly, when asked when the teaser of Haunted – Echoes Of The Past will be out, he revealed, “We plan to release it this month itself.”

Like Haunted, Haunted – Echoes Of The Past also stars Mimoh Chakraborty and this time, he’s joined by Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. It is produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja and will be distributed worldwide by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

Also Read: Haunted 3D motion poster unveiled: Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit confirm release date of Mimoh Chakraborty starrer as June 12, 2026

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