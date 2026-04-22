Actor Prakash Raj is facing legal complaints after Bhanu Prakash, a board member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and a BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, accused him of making “defamatory and malicious remarks” that allegedly distorted the Ramayana and disrespected Hindu beliefs.

Prakash Raj faces legal complaint over alleged remarks on Ramayana

According to reports, Bhanu Prakash lodged an official complaint urging authorities to initiate legal proceedings not only against the actor but also against those who may have supported or encouraged the statements. He further called for strict action, claiming such remarks could disturb communal harmony.

The controversy stems from an appearance by Prakash Raj at the Kerala Literature Festival in January. During a session there, the actor spoke about a children’s theatre performance that presented characters such as Rama, Lakshmana, Ravana and Shurpanakha in a modern, satirical setting. The performance reportedly incorporated references to fruits, payments and GST as part of its humour. Clips from his narration later surfaced online and went viral, prompting criticism from sections of social media users.

The matter intensified earlier this month when advocate Amita Sachdeva filed a separate complaint on April 16. Describing herself as a devout Hindu, she alleged that the remarks were deliberate and offensive, stating that her religious sentiments had been deeply hurt. She also emphasised that insults to Hindu deities and Sanatan Dharma should not be tolerated.

Authorities are currently reviewing the complaints. No official response has been issued by Prakash Raj on the matter so far.

Also Read: Prakash Raj takes dig at Dhurandhar The Revenge after Aditya Dhar directorial gets praise from South stars: “Signs of obligations”

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