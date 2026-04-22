SCOOP: Abhay Pannu signed to direct the FIRST HORROR film in the history of Yash Raj Films

India's leading production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has signed filmmaker Abhay Pannu to direct a horror film for the studio. Pannu, best known for creating the critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys, has also developed the script for the project, which is scheduled to go on floors later in 2026. The yet untitled project will mark the first-ever horror film to be produced by Yash Raj Films in the last 50 years.

SCOOP: Abhay Pannu signed to direct the FIRST HORROR film in the history of Yash Raj Films

"Yash Raj Films have made films all across the genres except for horror. Come 2027, and the banner will step into the horror space with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu. YRF CEO, Akshaye Widhani, facilitated this conversation and the collaboration, as he gave the confidence to Aditya Chopra to explore the uncharted domain of horror for the first time in the ever-so-evolving world of cinema," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Post the success of Saiyaara, YRF, under the leadership of CEO Akshaye Widhani, has been actively engaging with a new generation of storytellers, including Mohit Suri, Sameer Saxena, and Abhay Pannu, with the objective of expanding the studio’s storytelling canvas across genres and formats

As part of this strategic direction, YRF is strengthening its internal creative framework to support a dual development model. A slate of films creatively developed and produced by Aditya Chopra and a parallel slate led by Akshaye Widhani and his team, focused on fostering fresh creative voices and new-age storytelling

The source concludes, "It's the first time in history that Aditya Chopra has decentralised the film production game by bestowing the responsibility of content creation to Akshaye Widhani, who, after the success of Saiyaara, is looking to produce a lot more with a newer set of filmmakers.

More details on the horror films are awaited.

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