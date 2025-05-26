Dhadak 2 gets release date after CBFC hurdles: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri starrer to arrive in theaters on August 1, 2025; intense posters out!

A day after celebrating his 53rd birthday, Karan Johar unveiled the release date of his next production, Dhadak 2. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii

Dimri in lead roles, the film is slated to hit cinemas on August 1, 2025. The announcement came alongside two emotionally charged posters, offering a glimpse into the film’s intense narrative.

Dhadak 2 gets release date after CBFC hurdles: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri starrer to arrive in theaters on August 1, 2025; intense posters out!

In both posters, Siddhant and Triptii are seen in a tearful embrace, set against a moody blue backdrop. The tagline, “Marne aur ladne mein se ek ko chunna ho… to ladna,” signals a story steeped in resistance and resilience. The rawness of the visuals suggests that Dhadak 2 will diverge significantly from the tone of its predecessor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

CBFC Roadblock Cleared With Cuts

Earlier this year, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Dhadak 2 had run into trouble at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, based on caste oppression, was initially stuck due to its sensitive content. It has now been cleared with a U/A 16+ rating, though not without significant alterations.

According to The Hindu, several dialogues were revised, especially those referencing caste history and discrimination. Phrases like “3,000 years of backlog” and caste-specific slurs were replaced or muted. A scene involving public urination was removed entirely, while another sequence showing the humiliation of a character’s father was trimmed. The CBFC also modified a poem recital and requested a revised disclaimer, now extended to 1 minute and 51 seconds and to be read aloud during the film.

Run Time and Background

Dhadak 2 is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The remake is helmed by Shazia Iqbal, who makes her directorial debut with the project. With a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes, the film aims to bring caste-based social injustice to the forefront, a thematic pivot from the romanticism of the original Dhadak (2018).

It is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap REACTS with a sarcastic comment as Phule faces censorship over caste references after Dhadak 2

More Pages: Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.