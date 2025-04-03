EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 to be launched on April 8; will be attached with the prints of Sunny Deol Jaat

The teaser of Raid 2 was unveiled on March 28 and it got a very positive response, enhancing the buzz for the thriller. Since then, there has been a tremendous demand for the trailer. Several reports speculated that Raid 2's trailer will be launched on April 2, on the occasion of lead actor Ajay Devgn's birthday. Bollywood Hungama has now learned when the much-awaited trailer will finally be out.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The trailer of Raid 2 will be out on Tuesday, April 8. A trailer launch will be held on a grand scale in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and the entire star cast of the film will be present."

The source further said, "The viewers will get a chance to see Raid 2's trailer on the big screen from Thursday, April 10. This is because the promo will be attached with Sunny Deol's upcoming release Jaat. The makers of Raid 2 requested Sunny Deol and the producers of Jaat and they were more than happy to attach Raid 2's trailer with their prints."

Raid 2 releases in cinemas on May 1. Apart from Ajay Devgn, it stars Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. The villain of the first part, Saurabh Shukla, also features in the film. Vaani Kapoor is paired opposite Ajay Devgn. Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial also are a part of the star cast.

Raid released in 2018 and featured Ajay Devgn as honest officer Amay Patnaik with Ileana DCruz playing his wife. The film told the story of an officer and his team and the challenges they faced when they raided a corrupt and powerful politician’s palatial residence. In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn once again essays the part of Amay Patnaik. Just like part 1, the second installment is also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios.

