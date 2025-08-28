Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have addressed recent speculation about their marriage, firmly denying any rift between them. The couple appeared united during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their residence, putting to rest rumours suggesting a possible divorce.

In a candid interaction with the Viral Bhayani, Sunita expressed her unwavering commitment to her husband, stating, “Aaj toh humko sath dekhne ke baad sharam karo bhaiii bolne ke liye yeh baat. Itna close jo hum khade the, ek dusre the sath aisa lagta bhi hai kya hum alag honge, kabhi nahi. Jab tak hum moonh na khole tab tak aap please rumours pe believe na karein, aap log koi bhi cheez mein na boliye.”

The couple's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, also joined them during the festivities, and the family was seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi gathered outside their home. Govinda wore a red kurta, while Sunita donned a purple saree, radiating warmth and unity.

Earlier, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, had dismissed the divorce rumors, labeling them as outdated and misleading. He emphasized that the speculations were baseless and urged the public to disregard them.

Govinda and Sunita have been married for over three decades. They kept their union private until the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja, in 1989. Their son, Yashvardhan, was born in 1997. While Tina has ventured into acting, Yashvardhan is set to make his Bollywood debut in an upcoming film.

