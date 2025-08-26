The romcom Param Sundari is all set to be released this Friday, August 29, and the excitement for it is there due to its songs, casting and subject. Last week, the makers successfully completed the censor process and Bollywood Hungama will focus on the same in this article.

EXCLUSIVE: No visual cut in Param Sundari but CBFC mutes ‘church’, ‘father’, ‘bloody’

The good news is that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hasn't asked for any visual cut. In recent times, the Censor Board has deleted intimate visuals in films like Saiyaara and War 2. Many feared that they'll follow suit with Param Sundari's track 'Bheegi Saree'. Thankfully, the CBFC has spared the song of any cut.

However, the Examining Committee of CBFC has asked for several changes in the dialogues. The word 'bastard' was replaced with 'idiot' in the subtitles. The words 'bloody' as well as 'church' were muted and also removed from the subtitles. The word 'father' was also muted. Finally, the CBFC allowed the song 'Sun Mere Yaar Ve' in the end credits.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC passed Param Sundari with a U/A 13+ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 136 minutes. In other words, Param Sundari is 2 hours and 16 minutes long.

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor and releases on August 29. It is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

