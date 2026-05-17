Something big is brewing at T-Series. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the Bhushan Kumar-led powerhouse is preparing to announce a brand-new film titled Satranga, described by insiders as a large-scale musical drama mounted on an ambitious cinematic canvas.

EXCLUSIVE: T-Series gears up to announce Satranga, a grand musical spectacle in the making

While an official announcement is expected soon, the project has already begun generating strong buzz within industry circles. Sources close to the development reveal that Satranga is being envisioned as more than just a conventional musical romance. The film is said to be a sweeping emotional spectacle where music forms the very backbone of the storytelling.

According to sources, the script is nearly locked, indicating that the creative groundwork is firmly in place. The makers are now focused on assembling the cast, which has not yet been finalized. Given the scale of the project and T-Series’ long-standing relationships with Bollywood’s biggest stars, expectations around the eventual casting are already high.

Known for backing some of Hindi cinema’s biggest music-driven successes, T-Series appears to be leaning fully into its musical legacy with Satranga. Industry insiders suggest the film is being designed as an immersive theatrical experience where songs won’t merely support the narrative but drive it.

Details regarding the director and cast are expected to be unveiled during the official announcement in the coming weeks. With the script nearing completion and development moving swiftly, Satranga is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched upcoming Bollywood projects.

Bollywood Hungama will continue tracking all developments around Satranga and bring you further exclusive updates as they unfold.

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