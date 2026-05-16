Ranveer Singh is the star of the season, as the superstar has given two back-to-back industry hits. Today, he is at the top of the list for all producers, directors and brands - and why not? He has proved himself to be the king of the box office with thunderous results in just 4 months.

After Dhurandhar’s success, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Chopra hold a closed-door meeting at YRF; reunion on the cards?

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that earlier this month, Aditya Chopra and Ranveer Singh had a closed-door meeting. "Ranveer Singh's success felt personal to Aditya Chopra, as he is the one who launched him and laid the foundation to excel in the Hindi Film Industry. The two met at YRF last to last Friday, and in a closed-door meeting, hugged and ironed out all their differences as well. It was a rather long discussion between the two, ranging from their future plans to the intent of collaboration, and of course, the success of Dhurandhar," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed that Aditya Chopra and Ranveer Singh have also discussed a probable collaboration. "Ranveer and Adi are keen to collaborate on a big scale feature film. Adi has promised to come to Ranveer with a feature film within the next 6 months, and the actor too is looking forward to hearing from the maverick filmmaker," the source shared further.

Ranveer Singh is on a roll, as he has also acquired the rights for the Amish Tripathi best selling novel Immortals of Meluha and the same is in the development stage now. The Ranveer Singh and YRF reunion is now keenly awaited, as a re-entry in the banner is more like a homecoming for the actor.

Also Read: TRENDING: Dhurandhar back on Google trends; what does Jyoti Deshpande’s cryptic Bollywood Hungama statement really mean?

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