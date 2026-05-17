In a major development surrounding one of the year’s most talked-about films, Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal is set to hold a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned. The screening comes amid mounting controversy around the film. Over the past few days, Aakhri Sawal has been making headlines after reports surfaced of the film being banned in the UAE, while a PIL was also reportedly filed against the project in India.

EXCLUSIVE: Amid UAE ban and PIL controversy, Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal heads for special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

Despite the storm surrounding the film, the makers appear unfazed and are moving ahead with an aggressive rollout strategy. Sources close to the development reveal that preparations for the Rashtrapati Bhavan screening have been underway quietly over the last few days, though details regarding the guest list and attendees remain under wraps.

Directed as a hard-hitting social drama, Aakhri Sawal features an ensemble cast led by Sanjay Dutt, the film has already generated substantial curiosity because of its subject matter and politically charged conversations surrounding it. Industry insiders believe the Rashtrapati Bhavan screening could become a pivotal moment in the film’s journey. The contrast between the ongoing legal and censorship-related challenges and a screening at one of the country’s most prestigious venues has only amplified intrigue around the project.

Sources close to the development inform Bollywood Hungama that preparations for the screening have been underway quietly over the last few days. While details regarding the guest list and attendees remain tightly under wraps, the very fact that the film is being screened at such a significant venue has already triggered conversations across industry and political circles alike.

The juxtaposition is hard to ignore. On one hand, the film is facing resistance and legal challenges; on the other, it is receiving a platform for a high-profile showcase at one of the country’s most important institutions. The move is expected to further intensify debate around the film and could significantly boost curiosity among audiences ahead of its release.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped on both the UAE ban and the PIL controversy, discussions around Aakhri Sawal continue to intensify across trade and social media circles.

Also Read: “Aakhri Sawal will show facts that have been floating over the years on social media,” says producer Nikhil Nanda

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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