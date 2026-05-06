After the historic success of Saiyaara, Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani are in no mood to part ways with Mohit Suri. While the next directorial of Mohit Suri repeats the pairing of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that there is a long-term association in the offing for the trio.

SCOOP: Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Film partner on a multi-film production deal

Reliable sources confirm that Mohit Suri has signed a multi-film contract with YRF, facilitated by the CEO, Akshaye Widhani. "Saiyaara was a project set up by Akshaye Widhani for YRF, and it has been a bond of brotherhood between Mohit and Widhani since then. After setting up two directorials with YRF, Mohit is all set to take the producer route and curate multiple romantic films for the banner," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

At least two romantic films are in the development stage at YRF, which will be co-produced by Mohit Suri. The move comes as YRF undertakes a broader recalibration of its theatrical strategy and leadership structure. Post Saiyaara, Saugata Mukherjee and Sumana Ghosh will oversee creative development across the studio’s slate of films and series, signalling a stronger emphasis on curated, script-led storytelling.

Suri, known for crafting emotionally driven commercial cinema, is expected to develop projects aligned with evolving audience tastes while leveraging YRF’s scale and distribution strength. The partnership positions him centrally within the studio’s next phase of content and production strategy.

Further announcements on the initial slate are awaited. Meanwhile. Mohit's directorial is slated to go on floors in October 2026, once Ahaan wraps up his present assignment with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read: Mithoon reunites with Mohit Suri for the next Ahaan Panday – Aneet Padda starrer; composer begins work on intense love story

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