The Delhi High Court handed a significant win to Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, in the ongoing inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate. The Court refused to accommodate Priya Kapur’s plea to impose a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) or confidentiality clause on the heirs before allowing them access to Sunjay’s Will and list of assets.

During the hearing the court orally said that it will not be passing an order for confidentiality club after the counsel agreed to not disclose contents of the list of assets as well as information regarding the case to the media.

Justice Jyoti Singh was unequivocal in her stance, observing that such a condition could deprive the children of their right to defend themselves. “If they are bound by confidentiality, how will they ever defend their case?” the judge asked in court.

By the end of the week, Priya — Sunjay’s second wife — had stepped back from her NDA push. Instead, she agreed to submit documents in a sealed cover, a judicial mechanism that prevents public disclosure while ensuring full access for family members. For Karisma’s kids, this means they can freely examine and contest the Will, which they have already denounced as “bogus.”

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Samaira and Kiaan, strongly criticised Priya’s position. “Two accounts have been wiped clean and 6% share appropriated. For me, there is nothing confidential. What is there to hide?” he argued before the bench.

The Court has now directed Priya Kapur to file a comprehensive inventory of Sunjay Kapur’s movable and immovable assets. These details are to be shared with Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and his children — but kept out of the public domain. Importantly, the judge ruled out Priya’s bid to form a so-called “confidentiality club,” calling it an unfamiliar and inappropriate tool in Indian succession disputes.

The ruling strengthens the position of Karisma Kapoor’s children, who continue to question the authenticity of the Will and allege financial misappropriation by Priya. At its core, the decision underscores a broader principle: inheritance battles demand transparency, not secrecy. And in this high-profile family feud, the Delhi High Court has ensured that Karisma’s children will have their full say in the fight for their father’s legacy.

