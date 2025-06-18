Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama informed readers about the release strategy followed by the makers and distributors of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film, Sitaare Zameen Par. It has now come to light that another set of requirements was given to the cinemas earlier a few hours before, that is on the morning of Wednesday, June 18.

EXCLUSIVE: Sitaare Zameen Par makers send UPDATED release strategy to cinemas for Friday – NO shows before 11 am, ONLY 4 shows between 11 am – 6 pm; normal showcasing from Saturday

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “In the revised mail, the distributor has informed all the theatres and multiplexes that on the day of release, that is, Friday, June 20, they can’t play any show before 11 am. And that’s not all. The theatres were also requested to play a maximum of 4 shows only of Sitaare Zameen Par between 11 am and 6 pm.”

The source continued, “After 6:00 pm, the cinema halls can play as many shows of Sitaare Zameen Par as they wish to. Moreover, this requirement is only for Friday. From Saturday, June 21 onwards, there’ll be no such demand and the cinemas can follow the requirement sent to them before.”

The source further said, “As per the older directive, there should be no show of the film before 9:00 am. They have asked cinema halls to opt for popular weekend pricing for the film. If the single screen wants to play the film, the exhibitor will be required to have all shows of Sitaare Zameen Par. It can't exhibit any other film. Two-screen cinemas need to allot 8 shows. Multiplexes with 3, 4, 5 and 6 screens need to play 11, 14, 16 and 19 shows a day respectively. For 7-screen multiplexes, 22 shows are a must while for 8-screen plexes, 25 shows are mandatory in a day. There should be 28 shows in 9-screen cinemas and for multiplexes with 10 screens and more, the requirement is 31 shows. This directive will be followed from June 21.”

