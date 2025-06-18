EXCLUSIVE: No shows before 9 am, no blockbuster pricing, no sharing of shows in single screens – release strategy of Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par REVEALED

The much-awaited film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is all set to release in 2 days and the excitement is tremendous. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama broke the viral story of the censor cuts in the Aamir Khan-starrer. Today, we bring to you the release strategy opted for by the makers and distributors of Sitaare Zameen Par.

EXCLUSIVE: No shows before 9 am, no blockbuster pricing, no sharing of shows in single screens – release strategy of Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par REVEALED

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, "The distributors have sent a list of requirements to all the theatres, now that the censor certificate has been obtained. As per the requirement, there should be no show of the film before 9:00 am. They have asked cinema halls to opt for popular weekend pricing for the film. Usually, big films go for blockbuster pricing, when the rates are sky-high. Aamir, however, has not allowed it, probably as it would have made it unaffordable for a large chunk of the moviegoers."

The source further said, "The popular ticket pricing is a bit higher than regular pricing. But for a big film to not go for higher rates is a significant step."

The source shared more details on the screen requirement, "If the single screen wants to play the film, the exhibitor will be required to have all shows of Sitaare Zameen Par. It can't exhibit any other film. Two-screen cinemas need to allot 8 shows. Multiplexes with 3, 4, 5 and 6 screens need to play 11, 14, 16 and 19 shows a day respectively. For 7-screen multiplexes, 22 shows are a must while for 8-screen plexes, 25 shows are mandatory in a day. There should be 28 shows in 9-screen cinemas and for multiplexes with 10 screens and more, the requirement is 31 shows."

The advance booking of Sitaare Zameen Par was opened yesterday as soon as the CBFC passed the film. As expected, the makers have gone wide with the release. A final screen count is expected to be known by tomorrow, June 19.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks Sitaare Zameen Par makers to replace Michael Jackson with ‘Lovebirds’; add a quote of Narendra Modi after opening disclaimer

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.