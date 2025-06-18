The release of Aamir Khan-Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is less than 48 hours away and the excitement is tremendous. If sources are to be believed, then the excitement might go a bit higher as the asset of an interesting upcoming film is attached to the film’s print.

SCOOP: Teaser of Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s next to be attached with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The teaser of the next film of Aamir Khan Productions (AKP), starring Aamir’s son Junaid and South star Sai Pallavi, will be attached to Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is ready and up for release and Aamir and his team felt that Sitaare Zameen Par would be the right way to let the world know about it. Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to have a huge turnout and hence, a huge section of moviegoers will get acquainted with Junaid and Sai’s movie.”

There have been speculations that the Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer has been titled Ek Din and that it is a remake of the Korean film One Day (2011) but there has been no confirmation on the same.

The film was shot during the beautiful Snow Festival in the town of Sapporo, Japan and hence it promises to be a visual treat to the moviegoers. Images of Junaid and Sai in the Far East country got leaked during the Japan schedule, which took place in early 2024. The love story went on floors in December 2023 in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Aamir Khan was planning to release the film on Valentine’s Day. However, he decided to postpone the release after the makers of Junaid’s debut theatrical venture, Loveyapa, decided to bring the romcom on February 7. It co-starred Khushi Kapoor.

The Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer has been directed by Sunil Pandey. Interestingly, Junaid and Sunil have shot for one more film, also produced by Aamir Khan Productions, called Pritam Pyare.

