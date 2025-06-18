Sitaare Zameen Par is being seen as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s earlier work Taare Zameen Par, once again placing children’s perspectives and emotional journeys at the center.

Aamir Khan hosted a private screening of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par on June 16, and it turned into an evening full of heartfelt emotions and unforgettable moments. Among those in attendance was a young boy named Agastya, whose emotional response to the film became the highlight of the night.

Aamir Khan comforts teary-eyed boy deeply moved by Sitaare Zameen Par’s special screening

According to a touching post shared on social media by Agastya’s parent, the film struck a deep chord with the child, leaving him teary-eyed and visibly moved. The moment became even more special when Agastya met Aamir Khan in person. A photo from the evening shows Aamir gently consoling and hugging the emotional child — a powerful reminder of the emotional impact cinema can have.

The post read, “Last night was nothing short of magical. I had the absolute privilege of attending the private screening of @sitaarezameenpar, and I cannot thank @geneliad enough for the kind and thoughtful invite. What truly made the evening unforgettable was witnessing Agastya's reaction. He was completely moved by the film teary-eyed, silent in moments, and visibly emotional. It's rare to see a story touch a child that deeply. And just when I thought the moment couldn't get more special, he got to meet Aamir Khan in person. Watching Agastya hug him with so much honesty and awe was something I'll never forget.”

"It's rare to see a story touches a child that deeply. He was completely moved by #SitaareZameenPar – teary-eyed, silent in moments & visibly emotional. Stories like these spark empathy, open hearts, remind us how deeply cinema can move even the youngest among us". #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/NetghYBspw — Kate Wordy (@KateWordy) June 17, 2025

“As a parent, there are moments that etch themselves into your heart this was one of them. Stories like these matter. They spark empathy, open hearts, and remind us how deeply cinema can move even the youngest among us. Grateful for this experience, for the warmth we were shown, and for memories we'll carry for a lifetime,” the post continued.

Sitaare Zameen Par, which reportedly centres around themes of empathy and childhood, has already begun resonating with audiences even before its public release. Aamir Khan, known for his emotionally rich storytelling, once again seems to have delivered a film that connects across generations.

The moment between Agastya and Aamir has since gone viral, symbolizing the deep emotional reach of cinema. For one family, the evening wasn’t just a movie night — it was a lifetime memory in the making.

