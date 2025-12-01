EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi joins the cast of Awarapan 2; to be seen in a pivotal role in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer

Awarapan 2 is surely one of the highly awaited films of 2026, thanks to the craze and popularity of the first part. Moreover, lead actor Emraan Hashmi’s star power got a boost recently with a cameo in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. And now, the excitement for Awarapan 2 has gone many notches higher as Bollywood Hungama has learned that none other than Shabana Azmi has joined the star cast.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Shabana Azmi has come on board for Awarapan 2. The role is apt for her and she was more than happy to bag the coveted part. It’s an interesting and powerful creative decision by producer Vishesh Bhatt that significantly intensifies the film’s emotional core and conflict. Interestingly, this marks Shabana Azmi’s first-ever collaboration with Vishesh Films.”

The source also said, “Also, Awarapan 2 marks her first on-screen pairing with Emraan Hashmi, creating a new and formidable dramatic tension audiences have never seen before. Moreover, the casting is in sync with the trademark Bhatt storytelling ethos — anchored in strong performances, morally complex characters, and emotionally charged drama.”

However, not much is known about Shabana Azmi’s character at this point. The source said, “All the details remain tightly under wraps. The makers are expected to officially reveal it in a few weeks. Nevertheless, with Shabana ji’s entry, Awarapan 2 now boasts of a unique star combination — Emraan Hashmi, Shabana Azmi and Disha Patani — with more cast additions also expected to surprise audiences.”

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan (2014) fame. The film had a long schedule in Bangkok, Thailand and as per reports, the makers plan to wrap up the shoot by January 2026. The film is on track for its release on April 3, 2026.

With Shabana Azmi coming on board, Awarapan 2 is no longer just a much-awaited sequel; it is now positioned as a prestige thriller that blends scale with soul and solid performances.

