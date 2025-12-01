The duo, long surrounded by relationship rumours, makes it official with an intimate celebration as they drop first glimpse on social media.

In a development that has taken fans and the entertainment industry by complete surprise, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have reportedly tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on December 1 in Isha Foundation, Coimbatore. While the couple has not shared many details yet, a brief glimpse of the duo is being circulated on social media, adding to the speculations about their marriage. For the unversed, for the past few months, online reports are abuzz with news of their rumoured relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru in secret ceremony in Coimbatore: Report

The wedding was reportedly a low-key affair with only close family and a handful of friends in attendance. The news has already sent excitement across fan circles, with congratulatory messages pouring in and an official announcement from the couple is expected soon. Sources suggest that more details about the ceremony, venue, and guest list are awaited too.



Rumours surrounding Samantha and Raj’s bond began during their collaboration on The Family Man Season 2, where Samantha played the much-talked-about role of Raji. Their connection deepened further when they reunited for Citadel, after which social media chatter intensified. Raj’s visible support for Samantha’s production banner, Tralala Pictures, and his encouragement when she stepped into sports investments continued to add fuel to the speculation.

What kept fans talking were the occasional viral photos — the two travelling together, moments of them holding hands, and candid sightings — all of which hinted at a growing closeness. However, both remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the rumours until now.

For many, this wedding marks a new chapter for the two, who have both been married before. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya, with the couple announcing their separation in 2021. Raj Nidimoru, one half of the hit creator duo Raj & DK, was previously married to Shyyamali De before the couple divorced in 2022.

With the wedding now officially unveiled, fans are eagerly awaiting more details and reactions from the couple’s inner circle. For now, Samantha and Raj’s understated union has become one of the most talked-about moments of the month — turning whispers into reality and marking a fresh beginning for the newlyweds.

