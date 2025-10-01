Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, sparked waves of nostalgia for the classic Emraan Hashmi era, with fans filling social media with calls for his return to the kind of intense, brooding roles that defined his early career. While Hashmi has consistently delivered projects on the big screen, it’s been a while since he explored a part in the same space as Awarapan. That is set to change with Awarapan 2, which recently went on floors in Bangkok under director Nitin Kakkar, co-starring Disha Patani in a pivotal role.

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani to wrap action and song scenes in 40-day Bangkok schedule for Awarapan 2: Report

According to a Mid-Day report, the team has locked in a 40-day Bangkok schedule, after which filming will continue extensively in Mumbai. A source revealed, “The last moments of Awarapan showed a dream sequence of Shivam reuniting with his love, played by Shriya Saran. The sequel begins from this point — Shivam comes back to life and meets Disha’s character, who helps him in his next mission. Last week, Nitin and producer Vishesh started shooting on a bustling Bangkok street. This week, they will film a high-octane action scene in a local market. All the action set-pieces and songs will be completed during this leg. The producer has arranged tight security as filming is taking place in real locations, and they don’t want pictures leaking online.”

The source also shared details about the cast’s prep: “Shivam has matured after his loss. Emraan will be seen with a leaner frame and a French beard. Disha has undergone intense training as she has many action sequences in the film.” The Bangkok schedule is expected to wrap by early November, after which the focus will shift to emotional sequences in Mumbai. The makers have already planned two schedules there, one of which will involve a sprawling set recreating the characters’ homes inside a suburban studio.

Director Nitin Kakkar is expected to dedicate early 2026 to post-production before the film’s scheduled release on April 3, 2026. Interestingly, Awarapan 2 is among the fastest-moving sequels in recent memory — announced just six months ago, the film has already gone on floors.

