The first look poster of the film shows Siddhant Chaturvedi as V. Shantaram.

EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi on leading the biopic of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, “It’s a great responsibility and an honour”

Indian cinema witnesses a defining announcement today as Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals the first look poster of his most challenging and ambitious role yet — legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram — in the upcoming biographical drama titled V. Shantaram. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to share the news last month about Siddhant playing the character of the legendary filmmaker in the film.

The newly released poster presents Siddhant in a striking, era-specific look that mirrors the intensity, vision and creative rebellion associated with V. Shantaram. From the posture to the gaze to the fierce creative energy, Siddhant has absorbed Shantaram’s aura so completely that the line between actor and icon feels almost blurred.

The transformation marks a major milestone in Siddhant’s career as he steps into the life of a filmmaker, who shaped the language of Indian cinema across decades.

Speaking about taking on the role, Siddhant Chaturvedi said in an exclusive quote: “It’s a great responsibility and an honour to be stepping into the shoes of an iconic filmmaker who revolutionised Indian cinema for generations to come.”

V. Shantaram traces the extraordinary journey of the auteur — from the silent-film era to the evolution of sound and colour — highlighting his pioneering storytelling, fearless innovation and enduring cultural impact.

The film is written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, and presented by Rajkamal Enterttainment, Camera Take Films and Roaring Rivers Productions. It is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde.

With this announcement and poster reveal, Siddhant Chaturvedi signals a powerful turn in his trajectory as he brings to life one of Indian cinema’s most influential visionaries.

