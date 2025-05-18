Regena Cassandrra has had a significant 2025. After featuring in Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi, she was seen back-to-back in Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the talented actress spoke about this aspect and also opened up on her February interview to Hindustan Times, where she said, “I can’t play a Punjabi girl, and that’s ok. But a Punjabi girl can play a South Indian girl. It has happened to me.”

EXCLUSIVE: Regena Cassandrra HITS back after being denied roles in Bollywood films due to ‘language barrier’: “If a North Indian actor can play a South Indian, why not the reverse? I can read and write Hindi BETTER than certain Hindi-speaking people”

When asked if things have changed and Bollywood has warmed up to her more after the release of Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2, Regena Cassandrra said, “No, as I think it’s very convenient for them to do what they want to do. I am not big enough to create that kind of an impact for people to be like, ‘Oh, Regena is saying this’. I want to be there one day where I can make that big an impact, which is why I say what I say.”

She clarified, “It comes from my heart and out of love and concern; it’s not coming out of hatred. Today, it is me and tomorrow, there will be someone else. I am sure there are many other women who feel the way I do. I have been an actor for 20 years and I have been doing Hindi films since 2018. I’d really like to see a change. I’d like to see South Indian women doing North Indian roles; how long are you going to say that language is the barrier?”

Regena Cassandrra continued, “I speak Hindi; I can read and write Hindi better than certain Hindi-speaking people! Maybe they can speak Hindi better than me but I can probably write Hindi better than them! My scripts are all in Devanagari because that’s how I’d rather read them rather than in anglicized Hindi. Moreover, I have a Hindi tutor to make sure my diction is better. I do all this so that tomorrow, no one can say that I didn’t get a role because of the language barrier. I have heard that before. I want to break that barrier of just playing a South Indian woman. I want to prove it to myself and maybe to others who feel that it’s too much work to get a South Indian actor to play a North Indian. When a North Indian actor plays a South Indian, they figure it out, no? Hence, it’s not rocket science, and I feel it can happen and it will happen.”

