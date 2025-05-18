After Sikandar, Salman Khan is now gearing up to work on his next, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It has come to light that this film is based on the book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ and is set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict. Bollywood Hungama has been informed that a major Bollywood studio is in talks to come on board as a studio partner.

SCOOP: Jio Studios in talks to come on board for Salman Khan – Apoorva Lakhia film

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Jio Studios has begun discussions with Apoorva Lakhia. The banner believes that it is a tale that deserves to be told on celluloid. With a star like Salman Khan being associated with it, Jio’s head honchos are sure that the film will be talked about and also have high chances of performing exceptionally at the box office.”

The source, however, added, “Apoorva Lakhia is expected to go on a recce to Ladakh on Tuesday, May 20. Once he’s back, the budget will be worked upon. Once this and other things become clear, Jio will take a call and if they are interested, they’ll sign on the dotted line.”

If Jio does come on board, it’ll be the first time that the prestigious production house and Salman Khan will join hands. In the past, both almost came close to working with each other during Inshallah, co-starring Alia Bhatt. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial, however, was shelved even before it went on floors. Last year, Salman did act in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John, backed by Jio Studios, but it was a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, the source also revealed that Apoorva Lakhia is excited about the developments. The source said, “Apoorva has acquired a new office in Fun Republic Lane, Andheri, Mumbai and is working hard day and night on this project. He’s geared up and wants to ensure that it turns out to be a film to watch out for…a film that Salman Khan fans would lap up.”

As per reports, the film will go on floors in July and will feature Salman Khan as an army officer.

