Undoubtedly, Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is one of the most awaited horror comedies that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. With the dynamic duo of the king of horror comedies, director Priyadarshan, and actor Akshay Kumar reuniting after 15 years for the film, this one indeed guarantees a fun ride and it's well justified ever since the first poster drop. While this was just enough to hype our excitement at its peak, the makers have teased us with a BTS video from the sets while announcing the wrap up of the final shoot with Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi featuring under a exquisite waterfall in the backdrop. The song is been choreographed by Pony Verma.

Akshay Kumar announces wrap of Bhooth Bangla with a bts video: “Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories”

The makers took to social media to announce the wrap-up with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. The video featuring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi looks immensely captivating and further heightens the anticipation. The caption read:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Moreover, what makes Bhooth Bangla a genuine power-packed entertainer is its interesting cast of icons like Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Interestingly, the team has shot some portions in Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad. The fact that they are coming together in a Priyadarshan film after a long time in itself promises a crazy ride to look forward to, and this sneak peek has again raised the bar. Undoubtedly, this combination of comedy icons is set to deliver yet another magical cinematic experience. Having given us multiple gems in the past, just imagine what will happen when they all come together in the film. This announcement has certainly amplified the excitement for 2026, as we eagerly await this horror-comedy extravaganza.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for its theatrical release on 2nd April 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal’s BIG REVEAL – Hera Pheri 3 rolls in 2026; Bhooth Bangla is “India’s most STUNNINGLY shot horror film”

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.