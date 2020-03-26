A few days back, Ranveer Singh took to twitter to announce that next film, the Kapil Dev biopic titled ‘83, has been indefinitely postponed owing to the on-going coronavirus pandemic and the makers will announce a new release date once the things get back to normal. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the makers are looking at June 25 as one of the options for the film’s release depending on the global health scenario. “June 25 is a special day as that’s when India lifted the world cup 37 years back by defeating the West-Indies cricket team at Lords. No better occasion to relive the moment than this day. It’s as if destiny wanted the film to arrive on this particular day,” revealed a source close to the development.

However, this just a back-up plan at the moment and things on ground will be reanalysed in May. “The health scenario of the nation lies above film and its release, and the makers will announce a date only when there is absolute safety for the viewers to visit the cinema halls. Be assured, it wouldn’t release if there is even 1% scare among the audience, as the idea is to get the entire nation to the cinema hall to revisit the iconic day of Indian cricket,” the source informed adding further that other options for the makers include August 15 too, which is India’s Independence Day. “That’s an option for an extreme scenario, but they are optimistic that things would be back to normal by summer end. A wait and watch scenario is being adopted for now, with a team keeping an eye on the on ground scenario”

In the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer Singh plays the character of Kapil Dev, with Deepika Padukone joining in for a special appearance as his wife, Romi. Major chunk of the film was shot in the United Kingdom, with some of it at a studio in Mumbai. The film is currently in the post-production stage and the makers at present are working towards locking the final edit of the film. “The theatrical trailer as well as posters are all set to be unveiled. The ones who have seen the promo can’t stop raving about Kabir Khan’s authentic presentation of the game of cricket in the 80’s. Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev steals the show, as expected. It evokes nationalistic feeling and has ample of goose bumps too,” the source promised.

