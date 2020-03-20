Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 officially postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The threat of coronavirus is increasing by the hour and all measures are taken by the authorities to combat the global pandemic. In order to ensure the nation’s safety first, the makers of the film 83 has put the release of the film on hold, which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The actor wrote, “83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!”

The official statement read, “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon. With Love.Team.”

In 1983, the Indian Cricket Team won the Cricket World Cup in England. This was the first time ever that any team apart from the West Indies ever won the world cup. And, it was the first time ever, that an Indian team won any prestigious tournament.

Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev whereas Deepika Padukone will essay the role of his wife, Romi Dev.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures was slated for April 10, 2020 release.

