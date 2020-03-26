Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.03.2020 | 1:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Veteran actress Nimmi passes away at 88; Bollywood celebrities express their grief

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Nimmi, aged 88, breathed her last in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday due to a heart attack. The actress was known as Raj Kapoor's first discovery.

Veteran actress Nimmi passes away at 88; Bollywood celebrities express their grief

Several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to express their grief. Rishi Kapoor, sharing a picture of Nimmi, wrote, "RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allah aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen.”


Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also wrote, “You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death.” Goodbye Nimmiji Folded hands . Yesteryear’s dove-eyed actress Nimmi passes away at 88.”


Reportedly, Nimmi was suffering from breathing issues and was admitted to a hospital close to her house in Mumbai.

Nimmi made her debut as an actress in the year 1949 with the film Barsaat. She went on to work with popular actors like Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar. Nimmi was married to writer Ali Raza, who passed away in 2007.

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working…

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

Shruti Haasan talks about life in…

Sanya Malhotra shares how she prepped for…

‘In Shamshera, I’m excited to play the role…

Exclusive: Singer Vishal Mishra talks about…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification