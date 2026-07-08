Actor Raashii Khanna has wrapped up her schedule of shooting for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.

EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna wraps shooting schedule for Anees Bazmee’s comedy with Akshay Kumar

On the occasion, the actor took to social media and shared a heartfelt note, talking about the physical challenges she faced during the shooting and thanking the people who stood by her during the gruelling schedule. Without revealing details about the film, Raashii looked back on the experience, saying it was the moments away from the camera that stayed with her the most.

Raashii Khanna said, "I've always believed that every schedule teaches you something, and this one reminded me how much strength comes from the people around you. Falling sick in the middle of a shoot is never ideal, and there were moments when I genuinely had to push myself physically. But then you'd get a hug from your nephew, a call from family, or everyone from the unit asking if you were okay, and suddenly the day would feel lighter. We were shooting action; I picked up a few bruises along the way, and it wasn't the easiest schedule I've done, but it was one filled with compassion. When I think about wrapping this leg of the film, I don't think about the fatigue but about the gratitude. Those are the memories that stay with you forever, long after the cameras stop rolling."

The actor's post offered a glimpse into the demanding nature of the shoot, revealing that she continued filming despite falling ill and sustaining minor injuries during the schedule. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the untitled comedy brings together Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan once again, while also marking Bazmee's reunion with Akshay after a long gap. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain and Sudesh Lehri in pivotal roles. While the makers are yet to unveil the film's title or first look, the project has generated considerable buzz for its ensemble cast and Bazmee's return to the comedy genre.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna shares pictures with Rajinikanth at Dharman muhurat; says she is “grateful to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds”

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