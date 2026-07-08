Sourav Ganguly praises Rajkummar Rao in the first look of Dada, thanks fans for the birthday wishes

The first look poster of Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story, starring Rajkummar Rao, was unveiled today on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly’s birthday. The makers also announced that the biopic will release in cinemas on May 14, 2027, over an extended holiday weekend.

Sourav Ganguly praises Rajkummar Rao in the first look of Dada, thanks fans for the birthday wishes

Ganguly took to social media to share a video thanking fans for their birthday wishes and praising Rajkummar Rao for his portrayal of him in the film. He said, “Thank you everyone for these sincere birthday wishes. It makes me feel so humble year after year that I get so much of love and affection from so many people all around the country and the world.”

He added, “Today it’s been the launch of the first look of my biopic. Rajkummar, I think he’s done an incredible job and it makes it even more special because it takes me back to the 2002 NatWest final and the Lord’s Balcony which is recreated by Rajkummar and the cast and the crew of my biopic. So once again thank you so much for my birthday wishes and as I said it makes me feel incredibly humble year after year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly)

Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story chronicles the journey of the man who didn’t just play the game but changed it, tracing his rise from a young cricketer to one of India’s most influential captains.

The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL. It is a Luv Films production and releases worldwide in cinemas on May 14, 2027.

Also Read: Dada to release on May 14, 2027: Rajkummar Rao brings Sourav Ganguly’s historic Lord’s moment to life in first poster

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