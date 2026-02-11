After collaborating on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017), Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj have joined hands for the fourth time for O'Romeo. This combo, along with the ensemble cast, impactful trailer and soulful-n-peppy album have generated interest for the flick. O'Romeo releases on February 13, and earlier this week, the censor process was completed. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the action entertainer.

EXCLUSIVE: O’Romeo is Shahid Kapoor’s second A-rated film after Kabir Singh; CBFC replaces ‘Item’ with ‘Kumari’; reduces ‘woman slapping visual’ by 20%

O'Romeo has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate; in other words, this is Shahid Kapoor’s second A-rated film of his career after Kabir Singh (2019). Despite the adult rating, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for several changes.

The Examining Committee of the CBFC made several changes in the dialogues. The word 'Item' was replaced with 'Kumari'. At four other places, a word was replaced, but there is no detail on the same in the cut list. In a scene, a word was muted, while at another point, an ‘inappropriate’ word was asked to be deleted.

There has been no cut in the romantic and intimate scenes. However, a few violent scenes had to face the censor scissors. A close-up visual of throat cutting was reduced by 20%, that is, by 3 seconds. 2 seconds were reduced in two shots - one of close-up visuals of 'bloodshed head hitting' and one involving a close-up shot of blood squirting on a woman's face. Then, 'woman slapping visual' was also reduced by 20%, or by 2 seconds.

Lastly, anti-tobacco and anti-smoking tickers were added and the length of each disclaimer, along with voice over, was asked to be increased. The latter added 1 minute and 57 seconds to the run time of the film.

Once these changes were made, O'Romeo was handed over the censor certificate on February 11. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 178.41 minutes. In other words, O'Romeo is 2 hours, 58 minutes and 41 seconds long. This also means that O'Romeo is the lengthiest film of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj.

