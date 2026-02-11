Amid Rajpal Yadav’s ongoing financial crisis involving an alleged debt of nearly Rs 9 crores, several prominent Bollywood actors have reportedly stepped forward to offer monetary assistance. The development comes after the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with the case and is now awaiting a bail hearing.

Rajpal Yadav debt case: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, and others extend financial support

In an exclusive interaction with Indian Express, Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie, confirmed that multiple members of the film fraternity have reached out to support the actor during this difficult phase.

Speaking about the response from the industry, Goldie said, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.”

While he refrained from commenting on whether the actor had sought help before surrendering, Goldie acknowledged the collective backing from the film industry.

“I would not like to comment on that,” he said. “The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock—and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight.”

Prior to this, several personalities had publicly announced financial assistance for Rajpal Yadav. Among them were Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, Gurmeet Choudhary, KRK, and music director Rao Inderjeet Yadav.

Goldie also shared an update on Rajpal Yadav’s legal proceedings, expressing optimism about his possible release.

“We have his bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow, and we are hopeful that he will be granted bail and released. The bail application has already been filed. We will be able to share more details after the hearing tomorrow.”

He added, “Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family. There are also several celebrations lined up at home, with family functions scheduled later in February. Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be out by tomorrow.”

The Mumbai film fraternity’s response and the upcoming bail hearing now remain central to how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

Also Read: FWICE steps in for Rajpal Yadav, appeals to film industry for financial support amid legal crisis

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.