With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the makers of Tu Yaa Main have officially opened advance bookings, further fuelling anticipation around the upcoming survival thriller. Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, the film has been steadily building buzz among younger audiences through its teaser, trailer and promotional content.

Tu Yaa Main advance booking opens ahead of Valentine’s Day release; makers promise a high-stakes ‘datefright’ experience

The latest advance booking announcement comes with a quirky video that has quickly grabbed attention online. In a playful twist aligned with the film’s central threat, the promo features the predator itself — a crocodile — booking two tickets for the first day, first show. The visual sets the tone for the film’s blend of danger and dark humour, while encouraging audiences to secure their seats early.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main brings together romance, suspense and survival in a contemporary setting. Starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, the film positions itself as an unconventional Valentine’s release, offering an alternative to traditional romantic dramas. Marketed as a “DateFright” experience, the narrative aims to turn a typical date-night outing into a tense, adrenaline-filled watch.

The promotional campaign has played a key role in shaping audience curiosity. From a gripping teaser to a hard-hitting trailer, and most recently the song ‘Aankhein Chaar’, the film has leaned into mood-driven storytelling and high-stakes visuals. Each asset has added another layer to the central conflict, keeping plot details under wraps while hinting at the emotional and physical challenges faced by the lead characters.

Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, in association with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Known for backing content-driven projects, the producers appear to be targeting a new-age audience with a film that balances raw emotion and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

Set against the backdrop of looming danger and complex interpersonal dynamics, the film is positioned as a survival thriller that speaks directly to today’s youth. With advance bookings now open and release day fast approaching, Tu Yaa Main is gearing up to test whether audiences are ready to face the crocodile — on the big screen.

