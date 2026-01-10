Triptii Dimri joins Shahid for the first time, in an intense tale of unrequited love, revenge and heartbreak set for a Valentine’s Week 2026 release.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj have unveiled a compelling first glimpse into O’ Romeo, an emotionally charged love story inspired by true events that brings Bhardwaj back together with Shahid Kapoor. The project, already one of the most anticipated films of 2026, promises a sweeping saga rooted in passion, pain and vengeance.

The newly revealed peek offers audiences their first window into the evocative world of O’ Romeo, hinting at a dark, layered narrative driven by intense emotions. At its core lies an unrequited love story, with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri headlining the film. Their characters appear caught in a turbulent relationship that explores the devastating consequences of love that remains unfulfilled.

Marking Shahid Kapoor’s reunion with Vishal Bhardwaj after their earlier acclaimed collaborations, O’ Romeo is being described as a revenge romance — a genre Bhardwaj is known to reinterpret with his signature blend of raw emotions, complex characters and moral ambiguity. The filmmaker’s distinctive storytelling style seems poised to give the familiar theme of love and loss a bold, unsettling edge.

Adding further weight to the film is its powerhouse ensemble cast, which includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen in a special appearance. Each actor is expected to bring a unique intensity to the narrative, contributing to what is being billed as a richly layered cinematic experience.

The first look has already sparked curiosity, with its brooding tone and visual intensity suggesting a story that goes beyond romance to delve into obsession, loss and retribution. With its blend of a stellar cast, true-event inspiration and Vishal Bhardwaj’s unmistakable voice, O’ Romeo is shaping up to be a film that aims to challenge and move audiences in equal measure.

Sajid Nadiadwala presents O’ Romeo, a Vishal Bhardwaj film, produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated for a Valentine’s Week release on February 13, 2026, setting the stage for a love story that promises anything but a conventional happily-ever-after.

