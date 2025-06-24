After their acclaimed collaboration on Parmanu (2018), John Abraham and talented director Abhishek Sharma are reuniting on a film called Munkeeman. Bollywood Hungama has learned from sources that it is a high octane, super-hero, genre-bending film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “John and all the stakeholders of this project are extremely excited for it as nothing of this sort has been seen in Indian cinema before. It is mounted as an ambitious big budget film meant for a grand theatrical experience, backed by producer Mahaveer Jain.”

The source further said, “The film is currently under the wraps and is set to go on floors early next year.”

Munkeeman is based on the book of the same name. Incidentally, the author of the book is none other than Abhishek Sharma. Launched in 2012, it is inspired by the Monkey Man incident that occurred that year in Delhi. The synopsis of the book on the internet is as follows, “In the summer of 2001 a strange creature created panic and chaos in the city of Delhi. No one had an explanation or clue about his true identity. Then suddenly one day he vanished, never to return until today Munkeeman is back. And he wants you to know that he is not a monster, but India’s own authentic superhero.”

John Abraham, who has built a reputation for portraying intense and physically demanding roles, is currently filming Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma is also reportedly developing the much-awaited sequel to Akshay Kumar-John Abraham’s 20025 comic caper Garam Masala.

As for Mahaveer Jain, he is currently producing another big budget creature comedy with Kartik Aaryan called Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, further building on his endeavour of large-scale storytelling in Indian cinema.

