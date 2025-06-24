Actor Ram Kapoor, who has recently been in the spotlight for his dramatic physical transformation and luxury car purchase, is now under scrutiny for alleged inappropriate behavior during promotional events for his upcoming series, Mistry. According to a report by Mid-Day, Kapoor has been removed from all future promotional activities associated with the JioHotstar project after complaints of sexually coloured and offensive remarks surfaced.

The report, citing a source from the streaming platform, stated: “This workplace prioritises dignity and safety. After a complaint was formally raised and the incidents corroborated by eyewitnesses, the leadership moved promptly. The platform wants to distance itself from any behaviour that normalises workplace misconduct. The interviews are being held solely with Mona.”

Promotions for Mistry, which stars Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh in lead roles, were held last Thursday at a Mumbai hotel. Kapoor and Singh participated in multiple media interactions during the day, including one attended by the Mid-Day correspondent. It was during these sessions that Kapoor allegedly made a series of inappropriate remarks.

According to the report, the actor repeatedly joked about kissing a male marketing executive, made crude references to his own birth, and used the term "gang-raped" in a light-hearted manner during a media interaction. He also allegedly made lewd comments about sex positions and passed remarks about the attire of some female crew members, reportedly saying, “If they are in my line of sight, how can I not look?”

Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor has not responded publicly to the allegations, as of now.

