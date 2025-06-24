Malabar Gold & Diamonds the Responsible Jeweller and one of the world’s largest and most trusted gold and diamond jewellery retailers, has launched its latest exquisite natural diamond jewellery collection ‘NUWA by Mine Diamonds’. The collection, inspired by abstract patterns and modern forms, now brings a range of stunning designs that show minimalist luxury. With abstract silhouettes striking contemporary edges, every piece is a nod to fearless expression.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches NUWA collection with Kareena Kapoor Khan

With the launch of the special campaign for the latest NUWA collection featuring Bollywood icon and brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates the elegance, bold individuality, versatility, power and grace of modern-day women. The campaign encourages women to #ShineOutLoud with this stunning collection.

Inspired by modern silhouettes, abstract designs with a contemporary edge, the latest NUWA collection boasts of innovative designs such as 2-in-1 rings, zipper-inspired necklaces, modern earring styles, rotating bangles, etc. The collection also has intricately designed Italian chains, adding timeless elegance. At accessible price points, the collection is available at all 250+ Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms across India and in international locations.

Commenting on the launch of the collection, MP Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “Further building on the theme of abstract and contemporary forms and the resilience of modern women, our latest NUWA collection redefines versatility to match every mood, occasion, and ensemble, while also redefining luxury — grand in design, yet light in feel."

The latest collection is a perfect blend of modern-day style, smart design, and wearability with designs painstakingly curated to resonate with the regional tastes and preferences. We invite all jewellery enthusiasts to experience the latest NUWA collection at our showrooms.

Each piece in the Nuwa collection is thoughtfully conceived and meticulously crafted at Malabar’s state-of-the-art diamond design studio in Mumbai. Every natural diamond above 0.30 ct used in NUWA and each piece of jewellery undergo a two-way certification process, ensuring that Malabar Gold & Diamonds delivers the highest quality to its customers.

With a global footprint of over 400 showrooms across 13 countries—including India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia—Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its wide-ranging collections, exceptional quality, and customer-centric approach. Backed by a dedicated team of 25,000 multilingual employees across 26 countries, the brand has served over 15 million satisfied customers worldwide.

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Malabar upholds its signature Malabar Promises—a suite of customer-first benefits including transparent pricing with detailed cost breakdowns, lifetime free maintenance across all global showrooms, and 100% exchange value for old gold and diamonds.

Every piece of jewellery is 100% HUID-compliant, ensuring full transparency and authenticity. Certified diamonds undergo a rigorous 28-point quality check, and each purchase is protected with one year of complimentary insurance.

As a responsible jeweller, Malabar Gold & Diamonds leads with integrity. The brand guarantees ethically sourced gold and diamonds through verified, authorised channels. Backed by international certifications and strict quality control, Malabar ensures every creation meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and conscience.

Beyond business, the Malabar Group is deeply rooted in giving back—contributing 5% of its profits towards CSR initiatives focused on education, healthcare, housing, environmental sustainability, hunger eradication, and women empowerment.

