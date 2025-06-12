Bollywood actor John Abraham has rented out three properties located in the same residential complex in Mumbai’s Bandra West locality for a total starting monthly rent of Rs. 6.30 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was officially registered in May 2025.

John Abraham rents out three mumbai properties, to earn Rs. 4.3 crores over 5-year lease

Bandra is recognized as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a blend of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality features a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. It is well-connected via the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines, with close proximity to major business hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and the international airport. Bandra is also home to several high-net-worth individuals and public figures, including actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Ranbir Kapoor.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, actor John Abraham has rented out three residential units in The Sea Glimpse Co-operative Housing Society. The rental agreement, registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 1,12,600 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000, includes a security deposit of Rs. 36 lakh.

According to the analysis, the lease tenure spans 60 months (five years). The cumulative monthly rent for all three units starts at Rs. 6.30 lakh in the first year and increases to Rs. 8 lakh in the final year. The agreement includes a rent escalation of approximately 8% annually for the first two years and around 5% for the last two years. Over the full term, the total rental value is estimated at approximately Rs. 4.3 crore.

John Abraham is an Indian actor and film producer. He made his acting debut with Jism (2003) and gained recognition with Dhoom (2004). His notable films include Force (2011), Madras Cafe (2013), Satyameva Jayate (2018), Batla House (2019), and Pathaan (2023). In 2012, he founded his production company, J.A. Entertainment, which debuted with Vicky Donor.

