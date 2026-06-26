EXCLUSIVE: Firoz A. Nadiadwallah makes a noble pledge; to donate part of Welcome To The Jungle revenues for the widows of brave armed forces personnel

The much-awaited Welcome To The Jungle has finally been released and has opened to a good response. As a result, the film is expected to perform well at the box office. Meanwhile, its enterprising producer, Firoz A. Nadiadwallah has exclusively told Bollywood Hungama that the film’s success will also be used to support a noble cause.

EXCLUSIVE: Firoz A. Nadiadwallah makes a noble pledge; to donate part of Welcome To The Jungle revenues for the widows of brave armed forces personnel

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah said, “I have decided to donate a certain amount from the revenues of Welcome To The Jungle for the welfare of the widows of our brave armed forces personnel. The proceeds would go to the organizations working for this noble cause.”

Interestingly, Welcome To The Jungle also has an army backdrop. In the film, the characters initially pretend to be army officers while shooting for a film, but eventually end up helping the country. Firoz A. Nadiadwallah continued, “I truly feel that CSR doesn’t just mean Corporate Social Responsibility but also Citizen Social Responsibility. Hence, it’s the responsibility of each and every citizen to help one another and make this world a better place.”

The veteran producer added, “The idea is to also inspire other filmmakers. I also make an earnest appeal to other producers to contribute similarly from their profits to NGOs, especially organizations working for orphaned girls.”

Direted by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali.

Also Read: ‘Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes’ mentioned under Special Thanks in Welcome To The Jungle; Firoz A. Nadiadwallah opens up on the touching gesture: “He’s always ready to help without expecting anything”

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