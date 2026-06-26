Huma Qureshi starrer Baby Do Die Do gears up for overseas release across GCC, Australia and Amsterdam ahead of July 3 premiere

The makers of Baby Do Die Do have announced an expanded overseas release plan for the upcoming action thriller, which is set to hit cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. Following the response to its recently released trailer, the film will now release across multiple international territories, including the GCC countries, Australia and Amsterdam, widening its global theatrical footprint.

Huma Qureshi starrer Baby Do Die Do gears up for overseas release across GCC, Australia and Amsterdam ahead of July 3 premiere

Headlined by Huma Qureshi, Baby Do Die Do has been generating interest ever since its first trailer introduced audiences to its unusual premise and stylised action. The film features Huma in the role of what the makers describe as India's first desi hitwoman, with the story unfolding against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld.

Adding to the momentum surrounding the film, acclaimed filmmaker Zack Snyder praised the action showcased in the trailer, further drawing attention to the project among international audiences. While the makers have highlighted Snyder's appreciation as a significant milestone, the film has also been witnessing growing conversations on social media since its promotional campaign began.

Baby Do Die Do follows the story of a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who can only hear the voice of her deceased sister. Driven by mysterious motivations, she embarks on a series of murders, setting the stage for a psychological action thriller that blends crime, emotion and suspense. The premise marks a departure from conventional action films, placing a differently-abled protagonist at the centre of a dark and layered narrative.

Apart from Huma Qureshi, the film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. While Huma leads the story, the supporting cast is expected to play key roles in unraveling the mystery surrounding the protagonist and the circumstances that shape her actions.

Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem under the Saleem Siblings banner in association with Pune 04 Film. With its mix of action, psychological drama and crime, the film aims to offer audiences a distinctive cinematic experience when it arrives in theatres on July 3, 2026. Along with its India release, the film's simultaneous rollout across GCC countries, Australia and Amsterdam is expected to introduce the thriller to a wider international audience.

Also Read: Rachit Singh on working with director Nachiket Samant on Baby Do Die Do, “No matter what is happening on set, he does not panic”

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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