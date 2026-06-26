Two weeks are left for the release of Dhamaal 4 and the promotions are on in full swing. The trailer launch took place on June 12 at Imagicaa, the popular amusement park located on the outskirts of Mumbai. A day before this memorable event, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to provide exciting information about the activities planned as part of the grand trailer launch. We now bring to you details from another grand promotional event of Dhamaal 4 that would take place tomorrow.

EXCLUSIVE: Thane mall to witness Dhamaal 4’s GRAND ‘Saree’ song launch celebration; Riteish Deshmukh, Anjali Anand to perform amid 800 women in pink sarees

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “On Saturday, June 27, Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand will launch the song ‘Saree’ from Dhamaal 4 in a grand fashion in a mall in Mumbai. Both actors along will set the stage on fire with a live performance on the song.”

The source continued, “And that’s not all. Since it’s a weekend, a massive crowd is expected to witness the larger-than-life celebration. Joining Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand will be 800 women dressed in pink sarees, making it a one-of-a-kind celebration. Hence, it’ll be a spectacular visual treat for fans and the media alike.”

‘Saree’ is the peppy, recreated Hindi version of the iconic Marathi song ‘Gulabi Sadi’ sung, composed and written by Sanju Rathod.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, adding new faces to the comedy series.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Also Read: Anjali Anand on working with Riteish Deshmukh in Dhamaal 4, “I was a fan of his work, now I’m a fan of the person too”

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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