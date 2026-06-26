EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes’ mentioned under Special Thanks in Welcome To The Jungle; Firoz A. Nadiadwallah opens up on the touching gesture: “He’s always ready to help without expecting anything”

The highly anticipated Welcome To The Jungle has finally been released and features many surprises. One such surprise can be read right at the beginning of the film, under ‘Special Thanks’.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes’ mentioned under Special Thanks in Welcome To The Jungle; Firoz A. Nadiadwallah opens up on the touching gesture: “He’s always ready to help without expecting anything”

In a heartening move, Welcome To The Jungle producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah has thanked his cousin brother Sajid Nadiadwala. The opening slate just doesn’t mention the name of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd head honcho. Instead, he’s credited as ‘Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes’.

Bollywood Hungama exclusively reached out to Firoz A. Nadiadwallah to know the reason behind it. He smiled and replied, “That’s because he’s like an angel. He’s always ready to help everyone. And he does so selflessly; he doesn’t expect anything in return.”

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah continued, “He has always been an important part of my life and has stood like a rock behind me. We have grown up together. There is only a two-year age difference between us.”

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah hails from the illustrious Nadiadwala family, which has been associated with Hindi cinema for decades. Both he and Sajid Nadiadwala are grandsons of A K Nadiadwala. Firoz A. Nadiadwallah’s father was A G Nadiadwala, while Sajid Nadiadwala is the son of Sulieman Nadiadwala.

Speaking of Welcome To The Jungle, the comic caper stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali. The story is penned by the late Neeraj Vora and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Also Read: Forget post-credit scenes! Welcome To The Jungle surprises audiences with a post-intermission-slate sequence featuring Akshay Kumar

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