EXCLUSIVE: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is FIRST Diwali release in 22 years to get ‘A’ rating; CBFC replaces ‘Raavan’ with ‘villain’, ‘maal’ with ‘ladki’

Diwali usually brings family entertainers, but Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat takes a bold turn. The film has been certified ‘A’. With recent adult-rated hits like Animal (2023), Coolie (2025) etc., proving that an ‘A’ tag doesn’t stop box office success, this intense love story is ready to make its mark amid the festive fireworks.

EXCLUSIVE: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is FIRST Diwali release in 22 years to get ‘A’ rating; CBFC replaces ‘Raavan’ with ‘villain’, ‘maal’ with ‘ladki’

Despite the ‘A’ rating, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requested six modifications from the makers of the romantic saga. A 2-minute 12-second shot was asked to be modified. The details of the shot aren't specified in the cut list. A 1-second visual of Mantralaya was asked to be removed.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also suffered audio cuts. The dialogue 'sleep with her' was asked to be removed. At two places, 'Raavan' was replaced with 'villain'. The CBFC's Examining Committee, in fact, asked the makers to remove all the dialogue belonging to the epic Ramayana. Lastly, 'maal' was replaced with 'ladki'.

Once these changes were made, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was passed with an ‘A’ certificate on October 16. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 140.17 minutes. In other words, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is 2 hours 20 minutes and 17 minutes long. Directed by Milap Zaveri, it stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

Interestingly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is the first Diwali release in 22 long years to be A-rated. The last time this occurred was during Diwali 2003. Four films were released in the festival week that year – the period drama Pinjar, Govinda’s comic caper Raja Bhaiya, Tanishaa Mukherji’s horror flick Sssshhh and Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Inteha. The last two were passed with ‘A’ rating by the CBFC.

A year prior, in 2002, Annarth, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Vinod Kambli and others, was given an adults-only rating. In 2001, Kamal Haasan’s ambitious venture Aalavandhan, which was released in Hindi as Abhay, was also meant only for adults. In 1999, the A-rated Shool, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon with a special appearance by Shilpa Shetty, was a Diwali release and it clashed with Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat screen-sharing battle begins; makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer demand ALL shows in single and two-screen cinemas

More Pages: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.